Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Brixton
Vanessa Bucket Hat
$39.00
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Inspired by the safari, this mixed-fabric, short-brim bucket hat by Brixton features a nylon outside band and an adjustable nylon drawcord.
Featured in 1 story
Jump Aboard The Neck Tie Hat Trend This Fall
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Janessa Leone
Exclusive Wright Hat
$157.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Rains
Color Block Boonie Hat
$34.00
from
Rains
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Straw Visor With Ribbon Tie
$39.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
rag & bone
Packable Straw Visor
$150.00
$75.00
from
rag & bone
BUY
More from Brixton
DETAILS
Brixton
Banks Ii Denim Bucket Hat
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Brixton
Lera Ii Straw Fedora
$68.00
$44.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Brixton
Ashland Baker Boy Cap
£42.00
£20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Brixton
Ginsberg Cap
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Hats
DETAILS
KKCo
Vacationer Hat In Grape Tie-dye
$75.00
from
KKCo
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Ivy Checked Twill Bucket Hat
$60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (black) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (brown) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted