Vally Side Table

$248.00

Our color-matched metal and glass tiered side table takes your décor to the next (and next) level. Slide it right up to your sofa and showcase books, frames, stash boxes and décor Powdercoated metal frame with color-matched glass. The blue frame comes with blue glass, and the white frame is paired with clear glass Potter, designer and author Jonathan Adler brings his iconic vision of a modern home to a completely new brand that’s fresh, fashionable, photogenic, and stylish AF 26" W x 24" D x 26" H Vally Side Table, White: Our color-matched metal and glass tiered side table takes your décor to the next (and next) level Slide it right up to your sofa and showcase books, frames, stash boxes and décor. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.