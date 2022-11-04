Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Valentino
Valentino Garavani One Stud Crystal Embellished Bag
$6100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
More from Valentino
Valentino
Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick
BUY
$55.00
Valentino Beauty
Valentino
Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner
BUY
$40.00
Valentino Beauty
Valentino
Very Valentino 24 Hour Wear Liquid Foundation
BUY
$67.00
Valentino Beauty
Valentino
Born In Roma Donna Edp 100ml
BUY
$190.00
$230.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted