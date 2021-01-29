Lunaapothecaryla

Handmade Materials: Ribbon, Gift Boxes, SLSA, Oil Blends, Jojoba Oil, Polysorbate 80, Eco Glitter, Sodium Bicarbonate, Kaolin Clay, Citric Acid, Natural Mica, Natural Fragrance, Essential Oils 💘Conversation Heart Bath Bomb Collection ❤️Love is in the air, and to celebrate the season of romance, I have hand crafted six adorable skin loving conversation heart bath bombs that are beautifully scented and make the perfect gift! 💗Inspired by everything Valentine’s Day and Spring, choose from a fragrant assortment of gorgeous, fresh and sultry new blends that are exclusive to my shop! I’m also offering the complete set that makes the perfect gift for your loved ones or for yourself. Each heart is hand crafted, designed and painted, making these beauties special and unique. From my heart to yours. Please see below for descriptions on each bath bomb. 💝 I Love You ~ Sweet, delicate and adoring, the I Love you bath bomb is a lovely blend of dainty English tea rose, fresh and airy green stems with a soft powdery finish that will make you fall in love. Kiss Me ~ Romantic, fragrant and simply breathtaking, this blend is the heart of Spring. Notes of gorgeous gardenia are seduced with a tease of rose and sweetened with tender honeysuckle in an exceptionally beautiful blossom. A floral lovers paradise! Hug Me ~ Sensual yet sparking and bursting with delight, the Hug Me bath bomb is intoxicating and divine! Sparkling citrus top notes open, with a burst of sunshine as fresh orange blossom petals blend with hints of star jasmine, velvet baby roses and greens for the perfect finish. XOXO ~ Take a stroll through an enchanted Spring garden bursting with precious fragrant blooms and fluttering butterflies on a warm breezy day. An intoxicating blend of lavishing lilac radiantly blossoms with beautiful buds of sweet rose and delicate lily of the valley. Tulip Fields (Blank Heart) ~ Airy and fresh as an endless field of delicate tulips in the countryside, this heavenly blend is a lush combination of watery tulips, fresh green grass and dewy air that blows gently in the sun kissed breeze. Be Mine ~ Decedent, rich and divine, the delicious scent of chocolate dipped strawberries is combined with a mouthwatering fudge drizzle. Sweet juicy fresh strawberries sprinkled with warm vanilla sugar crystals pair perfectly with this sinful dessert. The ultimate love potion that will satisfy your cravings and sweet tooth.