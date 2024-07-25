Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Kayali
Vacay In A Bottle Miniature Set
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Chanel
No. 5 L’eau Limited Edition Eau De Parfum
BUY
$155.00
Chanel
BIBBI
Swimming Pool Eau De Parfum
BUY
£180.00
£225.00
Liberty London
Estée Lauder
Bronze Goddess Nuit Eau De Parfum
BUY
£60.48
£70.00
Sephora UK
Chanel
No. 5 L’eau Limited Edition Eau De Parfum
BUY
£120.00
Chanel
More from Kayali
Kayali
Vacay In A Bottle Miniature Set
BUY
£88.00
ASOS
Kayali
Vacation In A Bottle Mini Perfume Set
BUY
$100.00
Sephora
Kayali
Vacay In A Bottle Mini Set
BUY
£88.00
Cult Beauty
Kayali
Oudgasm Café Oud | 19 Eau De Parfum Intense
BUY
$140.00
Sephora
More from Fragrance
Chanel
No. 5 L’eau Limited Edition Eau De Parfum
BUY
$155.00
Chanel
BIBBI
Swimming Pool Eau De Parfum
BUY
£180.00
£225.00
Liberty London
Estée Lauder
Bronze Goddess Nuit Eau De Parfum
BUY
£60.48
£70.00
Sephora UK
Chanel
No. 5 L’eau Limited Edition Eau De Parfum
BUY
£120.00
Chanel
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted