Dyson

V8 Animal Vacuum W/ Tools

$449.99 $399.98

Dive deeper into dirt with the Dyson V8 Animal cord-free vacuum, designed to handle with hassle-free ease and get into hard-to-reach places. It's equipped with everything you need for a thorough clean--a direct-drive cleaner head for carpets, and a mini motorized tool to remove pet hair. From Dyson. Includes Dyson V8 Animal cord-free vacuum, docking/charger station, combination tool, crevice tool, mini motorized tool, and soft dusting brush Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8 Direct-drive cleaner head for carpets Dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action; bagless design Converts to a handheld Built-in 40V lithium-ion battery; see manufacturer documentation for information about safe use, handling, storage, charging, and disposal Measures approximately 8-1/4"H x 49"L x 9-3/4"W ETL listed adapter; 2-year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty Imported