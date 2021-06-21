Dyson

V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

$499.99 $474.99

Buy Now Review It

Cord free. Hassle free. Powerful suction, refer user manual for instructions Up to 40 minute's run time when using a non-motorized tool. Suction power (Max mode): 115 AW Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use Up to 30 minutes of fade free power with the soft roller cleaner head Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 8 minutes of fade free power (in Max mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep down dirt Whole machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe. Filtration: Washable lifetime filter Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8 and engineered to pick up ground in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets 150 percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Two cleaner heads. Extra tools and whole machine filtration. Cord-free. Hassle-free. The most powerful suction. Up to 40 minutes of powerful suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Whole machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, it creates the most powerful cordless vacuum. The direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. It has 150Percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Invented for hard floors. The soft Roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. Mini motorized tool for tough tasks. Stiff nylon bristles remove pet hair and ground-in dirt from furniture, car seats and tight spaces. 2 tier Radial cyclones - 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust. Max power mode provides 7 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Mini soft dusting brush for gentle dusting around the home. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. 1tested to ASTM F558 against cordless models. Dyson received the highest numerical score among stick vacuums in the J. D. Power 2017 vacuum satisfaction study, based on 6, 965 total responses from 7 companies measuring the opinions of consumers who purchased a stick vacuum in the previous 12 months surveyed in February-march 2017. Your experiences may vary. CHARGING AND STORING: This machine will switch “OFF” if the battery temperature is below 37. 4°F(3°C). This is designed to protect the motor and battery. Do not charge the machine and then move it to an area with a temperature below 37. 4°F (3°C) for storage purposes. To help prolong battery life, avoid recharging immediately after a full discharge. Allow to cool for a few minutes. Avoid using the machine with the battery flush to a surface. This will help it run cooler and prolong battery run time and life Voltage is 21. 6.