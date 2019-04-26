Dyson

V6 Motorhead Extra Vacuum (new)

The Dyson V6 Motorhead cord-free vacuum has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-Free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove even more dirt. The Dyson V6 Motorhead cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.