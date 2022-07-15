TUMI

V4 International 22-inch Expandable Spinner Carry-on

Details & Care This carry-on is designed to be extra lightweight and expands to allows you to pack more while still enjoying the rigid structure and durability of a hardcase. Closure: The two-way zip-around Omega Closure System® features a low-profile integrated TSA-approved lock with three-digit combination dials for extra security. Exterior features: Tumi's patent-pending DuraFold™ construction method folds and reinforces the corners of hardside cases with heavy-duty stitching and impact-resistant caps that provide superior corner strength and impact resistance for long-lasting use. Four recessed, 360º-swiveling, easy-to-maneuver wheels offer multidirectional navigation through busy airport terminals. Retractable top and side carry handles and a bottom grab handle make it easy to carry. Interior features: Compression straps help you pack it all in while plenty of zip pockets help keep your belongings effortlessly organized. Special features: The patented X-Brace 45® handle tube system protects the telescopic handle thanks to the lightweight-yet-sturdy aircraft-grade aluminum that forms a protective, impact-absorbing structure within the case. The Tumi Tracer® is an exclusive, complimentary program that helps reunite Tumi customers with their missing or stolen items. The core of the program is a unique 20-digit individual product number printed on a special metal plate that is permanently affixed to Tumi products. That number, along with the owner's contact information, is entered into Tumi's Tracer database when a bag is registered with Tumi, and used to help aid in the recovery of lost or stolen items that are reported to Tumi. 22" x 14" x 9" 7.1 lb. Top and side carry handles; three-stage telescoping pull handle Polycarbonate with leather trim Imported Item #7092094 Free Shipping & Returns See more