Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
John Lewis
V-neck Knitted Vest Jumper, Cream
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At John Lewis
Need a few alternatives?
Rise & Fall
Women's Finest Cashmere V-neck Jumper
BUY
£119.00
Rise & Fall
Ganni
Argyle Wool-blend Sweater Vest
BUY
$178.00
$255.00
mytheresa
Kerri Rosenthal
Heart Vest
BUY
$368.00
Shopbop
Tory Sport
Cotton Ribbed Chevron V Neck Sweater
BUY
$328.00
Shopbop
More from John Lewis
John Lewis
Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar
BUY
£22.50
John Lewis
John Lewis
John Lewisseat Pad, Green / Multi
BUY
£10.00
John Lewis
John Lewis
Ceramic Bulbholder Table Lamp, Pink
BUY
£19.99
eBay
John Lewis
Bobbin Wide Storage Footstool, Mustard
BUY
£109.00
£229.00
John Lewis & Partners
More from Sweaters
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater Vest
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Neon Rose Plus
Relaxed Sweater Vest In Celestial Knit
BUY
£28.00
ASOS
Mango
Geometric Print Vest
BUY
£29.99
Mango
La Redoute Collections
Recycled Sleeveless Jumper With Crew Neck
BUY
£26.60
£38.00
La Redoute
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted