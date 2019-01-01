Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Marni
V-neck Contrasting-print Satin Midi Dress
$2160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion.com
Featured in 1 story
15 Pretty Dresses You Still Can Run Errands In
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Forever 21+
Stripe One-shoulder Dress
$58.00
$40.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
Topshop
Mix Spot Ruched Midi Wrap Dress
$90.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Attico
Degrade Short Dress
$1350.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
More from Marni
Marni
Grip Medium Leather-trimmed Striped Canvas & Pvc Tote
£550.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Marni
Spy Sunglasses In Acetate White
£255.00
from
Marni
BUY
Marni
Criss Cross Leather Sandals
£490.00
from
Luis Avivroma
BUY
Marni
Denim Trouser
£515.89
£205.48
from
Totokaelo
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted