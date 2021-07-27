Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Nordstrom
V-neck Blouson Sleeve Dress
$79.00
$45.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Simple yet elegant, this wear-everywhere dress is designed with a perfectly dipped neckline and lightly puffed sleeves.
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Bliss Plush Throw
BUY
$24.90
$39.50
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Set Of 4 Textured Marble Coasters
BUY
$18.90
$29.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set
BUY
$73.90
$99.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Wilderness Cozy Crop Tank & Maxi Skirt
BUY
$39.97
$99.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted