Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN Curve
V Neck Batwing Chiffon Maxi Dress With Embroidery Detail In Lilac
£62.00
£34.50
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Topshop
Premium White And Orange Floral And Lace Maxi Slip
BUY
£56.60
£75.00
ASOS
Everlane
The Linen Eyelet Maxi Dress
BUY
$134.00
$178.00
Everlane
Kai Collective
Aleah Printed Scarf Maxi Dress
BUY
£150.00
Kai Collective
AllSaints
Lil Leopard Print Asymmetric Maxi Dress
BUY
£119.00
AllSaints
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
V Neck Batwing Chiffon Maxi Dress With Embroidery Detai
BUY
£34.50
£62.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Rouleaux Loop Tie Waist Mini Dress With Swirl
BUY
£59.00
£98.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Exclusive Bardot Maxi Dress With High Low Hem In Orange
BUY
£60.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Maxi Dress In Bright Floral And Heart Print
BUY
£26.50
£44.00
ASOS
More from Dresses
Pieces Curve
Exclusive Oversized Collar Contrast Trim Mini Dress In
BUY
£38.00
ASOS
ASOS LUXE Curve
Off Shoulder Frill Mini Dress
BUY
£90.00
ASOS
Heiress Beverly Hills
Premium Lace Drape Corset Mini Dress In Black
BUY
£191.50
£225.00
ASOS
Miss Selfridge
Broderie Corset Mini Dress In Black Acid Wash
BUY
£49.99
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted