Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Savage x Fenty
V-front Microfiber Bralette
£30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Savage x Fenty
Our V-Front Microfibre Bralette is unlined, wireless, and has a adjustable logo straps.
More from Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty
Flocked Logo Bralette
£30.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Floral Lace Bralette
£39.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Floral Lace Bralette
$38.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Jersey High Leg Bikini
$18.50
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted