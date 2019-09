VEJA

V-10 Leather, Suede And Tweed Sneakers

£115.00

If Veja's sneakers weren't already on your radar, they ought to be by now - influencer Lucy Williams regularly steps out in hers and the Duchess of Sussex recently wore a pair during the royal tour of Australia. This 'V-10' style is sustainably crafted from smooth leather, tweed and perforated suede, set on rubber soles that are ethically sourced from the Amazon forest. Match the warm tones to your jeans or dress.