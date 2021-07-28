United States
VEJA
V-10 B-mesh Sneakers
£134.00
At Free People
Made from sustainable materials, these retro-style mesh and leather sneakers feature colorful details and a logo on the side. Padded collar and footbed Low-top style Textured rubber sole What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.