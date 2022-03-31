Shu Uemura

Uzu Cotton Definition Hair Cream

$42.00

Lightweight hair cream for wavy or curly hair offering flexible hold and definition. benefits: Perfect for smooth waves and defined curls. Offers a flexible hold and soft, but controlled touch. Tames frizzy hair, with a lightweight finish and natural shine.