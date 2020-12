Soko

Uzi Cuff

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Folklore

The Uzi Cuff by Kenyan jewelry brand SOKO features vintage-inspired twisted detailing. This piece is simply elegant and looks beautiful worn alone or layered. Made from 24k gold-plated brass by Kenyan artisans, this timeless piece is a must-have for any season. Styled with the Twisted Dash Ring and Dash Hinge Wrap Choker.