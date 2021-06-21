EltaMD

Uv Clear Broad-spectrum Spf46

$37.00 $29.60

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Oil-free EltaMD UV Clear facial sunscreen is recommended by dermatologists because it helps calm and protect sensitive skin types prone to acne, rosacea and discoloration. This mineral-based face sunscreen is lightweight, sheer and silky. It contains ingredients that the appearance of healthy-looking skin. UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 is the ideal daily face sunscreen for sensitive skin. This sunscreen lotion is non-greasy, fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free, sensitivity-free and noncomedogenic. It is available in tinted and untinted formulas for every day UVA and UVB sun protection. Directions: Apply sunscreen face lotion liberally to face and neck 15 minutes before sun exposure. Use a water-resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating. Reapply at least every two hours. Brand Story EltaMD Skin Care is committed to helping you have great skin for life. Our company has developed sunscreen, skin care products and wound healing products trusted by physicians for more than 25 years.