Biore

Uv Aqua Rich Watery 50 G Sunscreen Spf 50 + / Pa ++++ (1 Count)

This is the 2019 version of this sunscreen. 【World's First】 Prevent uneven coating up to micro level gaps, water feel essence This is the 2019 version of this sunscreen. 【World's First】 Prevent uneven coating up to micro level gaps, water feel essence ● Micro UV cut capsule formulation Conventional UV cut capsule of about 1/500 size. Prevent uneven coating up to micro level gaps. ● 6 stickiness good for your skin than it is bare skin · Purupuru's water capsule formulation. Prevent drying. · Hyaluronic Acid / Royal Jelly Extract / BG Compounding (Moisturizing Component) · Although it is super water proof, it falls with soap. · Prescription hard to become acne (noncomedogenic tested) ※ Comedo (origin of acne) can not be done by everyone, not allergies do not occur. · Allergy tested · Uncolored ● SPF 50 + / PA ++++ / For Face · Body