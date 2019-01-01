Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
AmuseNd
Usb Cool Mist Humidifier
$17.89
$15.89
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Featured in 1 story
The Self-Care Goods That Everyone's Buying
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lomography
La Sardina Camera St. Tropez Fontanette
$75.00
from
Lomography
BUY
DETAILS
Polaroid
Cube Lifestyle Action Camera
$150.00
from
Polaroid
BUY
DETAILS
CellPowerCases
Comic Book Women Style Iphone 5 Case
$12.98
from
Bluefly
BUY
DETAILS
Glasser
Glasser Interiors Lp
$18.98
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from AmuseNd
DETAILS
AmuseNd
Mini Cool Mist Humidifier
$16.89
$15.89
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
AmuseNd
Usb Cool Mist Humidifier With Night Light
$15.89
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
DETAILS
Meco
Desktop Vacuum
$13.99
$9.93
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
TaoTronics
Noise Canceling Headphones
$69.99
$59.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Apple
Apple Ipad (wi-fi, 32gb) - Gold (latest Model)
$327.94
$249.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Toshiba
43-inch 4k Ultra Hd Smart Led Tv - Fire Tv Edition
$330.00
$229.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted