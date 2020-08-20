Urban Renewal

Urban Renewal Gingham Seersucker Reusable Face Mask Set

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Gingham face mask from Urban Renewal, available in a pack of 2 for easy color swapping. Crafted in a classic silhouette with a comfortable cotton build. Complete with straps that loop around the ears for a secure wear. Please note, this face mask is not a direct substitute for N95, surgical or procedural masks and is not FDA approved.