Uncommon Goods

Upcycled Cotton Sari Robe

Lounge in the lavish style of a true maharani with this luxurious robe made from rich remnants of reclaimed saris. Featuring a patchwork of reclaimed saris by a cooperative of artisans in a village outside of Rajasthan, India, the kimono-style robe wraps and belts with a complementary sash. These stitched squares of lovely, lightweight material feature the saturated hues and unique patterns that gave the original ensembles their characteristic beauty. Bring enchantment and exoticism to your around-the-house wardrobe with this expressive outfit that provides Indian women with the opportunity to create a better standard of living for themselves, their children, and their communities. Handmade in India.