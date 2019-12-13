Rehash Trash

Up-cycled Basket

£22.00

rocheted from found roadside plastic by disadvantaged women in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Rehash Trash are changing families lives by empowering & educating mothers - fair, sustainable & low impact. Plastic bags re-purposed = 50 This lovely little lidded box is brilliant for keeping your small items organised. Stylish, practical & doing SO much good. Size: 18cm x 11cm All Re-Hash Trash products are hand-crocheted from found plastic therefore please expect some small variations in size & colour. No big production lines here!