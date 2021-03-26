Uoohal

High Waist Leggings With Pockets

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

Women's plus size leggings made of 87% nylon & 13% spandex material,super stretch that Squat proof and thick enough,non see-through and soft to wear,conforms with each pose and movement. plus size yoga leggings for women high waist,wide elastic waistband designed creates tummy control effect,wide waistband will contours your curves and give you a streamlined look. Flat seams craft and excellent stitching not just for a stylish decorative effect but also for fitting the skin perfectly and reduce irritation caused by chafing,power stretch and breathable material will completely conforms with squat proof,keep you focus on yoga / running / workout / athletic / fitness sports. Women's plus size yoga pants with outside pocket can be put for cell phone or any essentials like your card or keys.women's plus size yoga leggings with pockets also can keep you focus on yoga pose and movement. Women plus size yoga capris leggings are made from quality fabrics designed to moisture wicking and provides lightweight comfort along with sweat absorption and drying capabilities.it also features all over interlock seams to reduce irritation and eliminate chafing, allows for maximum comfort and wearability.