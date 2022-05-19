United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Urban Outfitters
Rachel Asymmetrical Midi Dress
$69.00$49.99
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 63865620; Color Code: 001 Satin slip dress in a slinky silhouette complete with asymmetrical detailing. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Green is 5’8” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 49.5”
Need a few alternatives?
Happy Sasiled
Happy Sailed Women Long Sleeve Ruffle Layer Backless Swing Mini Dress S-xl
$33.13$46.99Amazon
More from Dresses
Happy Sasiled
Happy Sailed Women Long Sleeve Ruffle Layer Backless Swing Mini Dress S-xl
$33.13$46.99Amazon