Urban Outfitters

Rachel Asymmetrical Midi Dress

$69.00 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 63865620; Color Code: 001 Satin slip dress in a slinky silhouette complete with asymmetrical detailing. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Green is 5’8” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 49.5”