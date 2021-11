Urban Outfitters

Uo Just Chillin Sherpa Coat

$129.00 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 64170087; Color Code: 040 Longline open-front coat in luxe sherpa fleece. Cut in a loose fit with a subtle shawl collar and front patch pockets. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Multi is 5’11” and wearing size XS/S - Measurements taken from size XS/S - Chest: 25” - Length: 46.5”