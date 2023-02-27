Urban Outfitters

Uo Jules Slouchy Suiting Blazer

$79.00 $39.99

Product Sku: 78576139; Color Code: 024 New go-to blazer from UO in a slouchy fit. Single-breasted construction with notched lapels and side pockets. Finished with buttons at the cuffs and a vented hem at the back. Urban Outfitters exclusive. Content + Care - 80% Polyester, 16% viscose, 4% spandex - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Beige is 5’9" and wearing size Small