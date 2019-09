Urban Outfitters

Uo Chiara Neon Bustier Bodycon Dress

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Neon bustier mini dress from UO made from a bold stretch fabric cut in a bodycon silhouette. Topped with adjustable spaghetti straps at the deep neckline with seamed underwire cups for added support. Exclusively at Urban Outfitters.