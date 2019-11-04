Vanicream

Unscented Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream – 16oz

Nourish delicate, sensitive skin the right way with Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream - 16 oz. This gentle, fragrance-free body lotion can be used all over to repair and stave off dry skin. Apply after getting out of the shower or bath for best results and apply as needed throughout the day.A non-greasy, long-lasting moisturizing cream that is easy to spread, quickly absorbed and non-comedogenic (does not cause blackheads). Available with a convenient pump dispenser for multi-users.