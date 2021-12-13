UNO

Uno Card Game

UNO is the classic and beloved card game that’s easy to pick up and impossible to put down! Players take turns matching a card in their hand with the current card shown on top of the deck either by color or number. Special action cards deliver game-changing moments as they each perform a function to help you defeat your opponents. These include Skips, Reverses, Draw Twos, color-changing Wild and Draw Four Wild cards. You’ll find 25 of each color (red, green, blue, and yellow), plus the eight Wild cards, inside the 108-card deck. If you can’t make a match, you must draw from the central pile! And when you’re down to one card, don’t forget to shout “UNO!” The first player to rid themselves of all the cards in their hand before their opponents wins. It’s Fast Fun for Everyone! Includes 108 cards and instructions. Colors and decorations may vary.