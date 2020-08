Hourglass

Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hourglass

The look of lash extensions in an instant. This mascara is the ultimate formula for when more is more: more definition, more lift and more length to transform lashes with impossibly real results. Using film-forming technology, it coats each lash in lightweight fibers that lock in place for a high-impact, fanned-out finish and smudge-proof wear.