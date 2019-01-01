L'Oreal Paris

Unlimited Wash Mascara

$10.99

Instant lash-lift effect and intense lengthening mascara. Inspired by the makeup artist hack of bending the mascara wand for added control and ease of application, Unlimited Mascara's unique two-position wand can be used straight or bent to customize your lash look. The bendable brush also makes application precise & effortless, allowing access to harder-to-reach inner and outer corner lashes. The stretchable formula glides on lashes to build up any look with no clumps or flakes. Waterproof mascara lasts up to 24 hours.Use brush straight to stretch and lengthen. Use brush bent to lift lashes from root to tip and access hard-to-reach bottom and top lashes, from inner to outer corners. Removes easily with waterproof eye makeup remover.Suitable for contact lens wearers. tested under ophthalmological control. Caution: Flammable until dry. Do not use near fire, flame or heat. Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Do not dilute mascara with water, saliva, or any other substance. If change in odor or appearance occurs, discontinue use. Do not use this or any other eye cosmetic if your eye is injured, irritated, or infected. consult a physician promptly.