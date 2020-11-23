Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
BeautyStat
Universal C Skin Refiner
$80.00
$64.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Violet Grey
Need a few alternatives?
La Roche-Posay
Pure Vitamin C 10 Serum
£38.00
£25.46
from
La Roche-Posay
BUY
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Serum
$300.00
$240.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
The Ordinary
Mandelic Acid 10% + Ha
C$6.70
C$5.16
from
The Ordinary
BUY
The Ordinary
“buffet” + Copper Peptides 1%
C$28.90
C$22.25
from
The Ordinary
BUY
More from BeautyStat
BeautyStat
Universal C Skin Refiner
$80.00
from
BeautyStat
BUY
BeautyStat
Universal C Skin Refiner
£96.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
BeautyStat
Universal C Skin Refiner
£96.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
BeautyStat
Universal Pro-bio Moisture Boost Cream
$50.00
from
BeautyStat
BUY
More from Skin Care
La Roche-Posay
Pure Vitamin C 10 Serum
£38.00
£25.46
from
La Roche-Posay
BUY
Bioderma
Sensibio H2o
$14.90
$11.92
from
Violet Grey
BUY
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Serum
$300.00
$240.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
Peter Thomas Roth
Full-size Hydra Gel Eye Patch Party
$75.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted