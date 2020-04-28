Jonny Cota Studio

Unisex Cargo Pants

$165.00

Multiple cargo pockets with belt details, elastic cuffs and elastic waistband with drawstring. Unisex loose fitting pants. Male model is 6' 2" with size 30 waist and wearing medium. Female model is 5'11" and size 2 and wearing extra small. 100% Rayon Machine wash on cold and hang to dry Imported Season 1 Winner of the fashion competition series Making the Cut, hosted by fashion's favorite duo, Heidi and Tim.