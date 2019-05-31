Magisculpt

Underwired Shaping Bikini Top

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At SimplyBe

This Magisculpt bikini top features new wide strap detail to flatter and fit you perfectly. Complete with ring and slide adjusters for a more personal fit, pair with our Magisculpt Foldover Bikini Briefs for the full look. Complete with soft, wired cups, this bikini top is designed to be both comfortable and stylish. Hand wash. 82% Polyamide, 18% Elastane. Lining: Polyester. Powernet: 82% Polyamide, 18% Elastane.