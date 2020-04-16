Woffit

Under The Bed Shoe Organizer

$24.77

SIMPLE SHOE STORAGE SOLUTION – Shoe racks are nice, but they can only fit so many pairs of shoes. The trick to an organized home is making the most of small unused spaces. Use this shoe organizer to store 12 pairs of shoes under your bed. This shoes storage is the ideal solution for any woman with a shoe addiction or moms with too many kids shoes flying around the house. SET OF 2 EACH SHOE ORGANIZER FITS UP TO 12 PAIRS – Most women and even guys have a ridiculous amount of shoes. Fortunately, Woffit has produced a specialized storage solution for your shoe collection a set of two which fits a total of 24 pairs! Our organizer has been special made to fit most shoes PREMIUM FABRIC, DURABLE CONSTRUCTION – Forget those felt shoe storage that rip and tear easily. Woffit is made with the thickest kind of non-woven fabric ensuring extra durability and protection for expensive shoes. 2 Strong handles allow you to easily pull the organizer out from a shelf or under your bed, so you can grab the shoes and go! EASY ACCESS AND VISIBILITY – The seasons go by too quickly and you may need to access your shoes often. Our Shoe Bags have clear vinyl covers that offer excellent visibility. You or your kids can choose their shoes in an instant. Strong zippers make opening and closing smooth and easy, so you can take out or store your shoes without any frustration. 100% LIFETIME MONEY BACK GUARANTEE – Oh I don’t need another pair of shoes’... said no women ever! Don’t ever think you have too many shoes, all you need is more storage, and under the bed organizers is the perfect solution. However, if for any reason you are unsatisfied, we offer a lifetime money back guarantee. Your shoe collection is our priority. Woffit Shoe Organizers - Keeping Shoes in Pristine Condition One Pair at a Time! Shoes for summer, shoes for winter, sneakers, sandals, flats, rainboots, espadrilles and we haven’t even mentioned slippers and flip flops. The average American women owns about 19 pairs of shoes, add a couple of kids to the mix and your front