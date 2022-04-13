Adidas x Marimekko

Ultraboost 22

$200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adidas

Every day is an opportunity for self-expression. Bring some colour to your runs in these responsive shoes that combine Marimekko's playful design sensibilities with the performance technologies of the Ultraboost. The adidas PRIMEKNIT upper adapts to the changing shape of your foot as you run. The energy-returning BOOST midsole comes alive with the Finnish brand's signature poppy print.