Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Ulta Beauty
Ultra Slim Brow Pencil
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Ulta's Ultra Slim Brow Pencil coats brows with the finest precision for beautiful and natural looking brows. Spoolie brush blends color for effortless and superior finish.
Need a few alternatives?
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz
$23.00
$11.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz
C$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Glossier
Brow Flick
C$22.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Glossier
Brow Flick
£15.00
from
Glossier
BUY
More from Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty
Baked Sculpt & Glow 3-in-1 Palette
$15.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Ulta Beauty
Juice Infused Lip Oil
$9.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Ulta Beauty
Legendary Lengths Mascara
$10.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
Ulta Beauty
Gingerbread Latte Scented Soy Blend Candle
$22.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup Revolution
Conceal & Define Full Coverage Foundation
$12.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Kosas
Revealer Concealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Surratt
Automatique Lip Crayon
$34.00
$10.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Kevyn Aucoin
Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator Kit (3 Piece)
$63.00
$44.10
from
DermStore
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted