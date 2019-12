Skinfix

Ultra Rich Hand Cream

$20.99

Buy Now Review It

Clinically proven to promote healthy skin on hands. Award winning Skinfix Ultra Rich Hand Cream is the ultimate in hand hydration. This rich, yet quick-absorbing hand cream is loaded with natural emollient oils of coconut and sunflower to relieve dryness and cracking on contact. Aloe leaf juice, chamomile and calendula soothe away dryness and provide long-lasting protection throughout the day. Skinfix Ultra Rich Hand Cream is the ultimate skin fix.