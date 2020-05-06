BAREFOOT DREAMS®

The slouchy pullover is perfect for relaxing. Fall in love with the relaxed style of our cozychic ultra light slouchy pullover anywhere. Great for everyday use its breathable fabric allows you to enjoy its soft feel without the weight. You can also confidently wear it on sleepovers. The cozychic ultra lit slouchy pullover featuring an adjustable drawstring at the waist to customize the perfect fit for you. The slightly scooped neckline and drop shoulders add to its laid-back elegance. The CozyChic Ultra Lite Slouchy Pullover - Barefoot Dreams Classy high quality fabric, very comfortable to touch and wear. Great for everyday use its breathable fabric allows you to enjoy its soft feel without the weight. Barefoot Dreams covered the best styles and the latest fashion trends that show elegance, beauty, and life which brings out confidence for every woman. Features : Soft & lightweight Crew neck Adjustable drawstring at the waist Long Sleeve Do not iron. 71% Nylon, 29% Viscose No fabric softener or dryer sheets It pairs well with B071XKTQWX Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Lounge Pant or Ribbed Shorts and Sleeps Pants. Pair it will for a resort worthy look.