Search
Products fromShopClothingActivewear
UltraCor

Ultra High Lux Knockout Leggings

$196.00
At Shopbop
High-waisted Ultracor leggings with a slick, tonal star print. Laser-cut cuffs. Exposed elastic waistband. Fabric: Performance jersey. 84% nylon/16% lycra spandex. Wash cold. Made in the USA.
Featured in 1 story
The Top Sell-Out Items You Can Now Buy
by Elizabeth Buxton