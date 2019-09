Renée Rouleau

Ultra Gentle Smoothing Serum

$47.50

Ultra Gentle Smoothing Serum by Renée Rouleau uses a 10% non-drying glycolic acid cream and lactic acid blend to dissolve away dry cells and lift discoloration to reveal smoother skin with fewer visible pores, lines, and wrinkles. Soothing, fragrance-free ingredients work to improve the moisture barrier function, keeping sensitive skin feeling calm and comfortable.