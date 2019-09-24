Neutrogena

Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser For Sensitive Skin - 12 Fl Oz

NEUTROGENA® Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser is Dermatologist developed for daily cleansing of sensitive skin, this cleanser uses skin-friendly technology to remove excess oil, dirt, and makeup while protecting skin's natural moisture barrier. This cleanser combines the superior cleansing of Neutrogena® technology with the maximum gentleness of a sensitive skin cleanser. With patented technology, this effective yet gentle formula removes excess oil, dirt and even makeup while protecting skin's natural moisture barrier to leave it feeling soft—never too dry, never too tight. And unlike some other gentle or sensitive skin cleansers that can leave behind residue, Ultra Gentle rinses completely clean.