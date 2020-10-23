Smitten Kitten

Ultimate Thigh Harness

This adjustable thigh harness has a nylon strap and a soft, cushioned leather panel. It can be worn around the thigh for partner play that leaves the wearer’s genitals fully accessible. It can also be wrapped around a pillow or the seat of a chair for solo play. Like all thigh harnesses, this product is great for those who want to penetrate a partner with a toy and leave their own genitals uncovered for easier access.