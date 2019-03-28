NYX Professional Makeup
Ultimate Shadow Palette Brights
£16.00£12.80
At LookFantastic
Define your eyes with the NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette; sixteen eyeshadows in a range of hues and finishes, including satin, shimmer and metallic. Melting effortlessly onto the lids for smooth, even application, the shades deliver high-pigmented, long-wearing colour with superior stay-ability. Blendable and buildable, you can create salon-worthy results and bold eye make-up looks on-the-move. Use wet for intense colour payoff.
Need a few alternatives?
More from NYX Professional Makeup
DETAILS
NYX Professional Makeup
Bare With Me Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Primer
C$19.98
fromShoppers Drug Mart