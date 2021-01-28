Pattern Beauty

Ultimate Hydration Bundle

$105.00 $94.00

At Pattern Beauty

Infuse maximum moisture into your curls, coils & tight textures with a multi-step process that includes treating your scalp with our refreshing Scalp Serum infused with a blend of stimulating oils such as lavender, rosemary & peppermint; drenching your strands in our TreatmentMask inspired by ancestral rice water rinse traditions; then following up with hot oil treatment & an ultra-luscious conditioner. Ditch the dry hair while pampering your strands from root to tip.