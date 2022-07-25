Charles & Keith

Ulani Scarf-wrapped Top Handle Bag

£85.00

In eye-catching lime green, our Ulani top handle bag will add a pop of colour to all your outfits, while the sculptural construction keeps things classy and chic. We are also loving the unique scarf-wrapped top handle that elevates this piece in both form and function. Let your bag stand out with a monochromatic ensemble — pair it with a mini black dress over a blouse. Complete the look with black heeled boots.