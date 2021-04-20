Ugg

Coquette Slipper

$119.95

100% Leather Imported Fur Animal - Sheep or Lamb. Fur Country of Origin - Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, United States or Spain. Fur Treatment - Dyed. More than 10% from scraps - No Synthetic sole Shaft measures approximately not_applicable" from arch 17mm Twinface sheepskin upper 17mm sheepskin insole Take your self-care seriously with this slipper. As soft as it is versatile, the Coquette features our soft sheepskin and a lightweight sole that travels both indoors and out with ease.