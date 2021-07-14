Ugg

Ugg Classic Short Ii

$169.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Item Information View the size chart The UGG® Classic Short II mid-calf suede boot is an iconic must-have boot that fits every age and personality with its stylish versatility. Please be advised, boots are not made for snow and ice or heavy walking. The Classic Short II runs large and is available in whole sizes. Please order one size down from your normal size. If a half size, please order only 1/2 size down. Easy pull-on style has been pre-treated to be water and stain repellent. UGG® Signature Twinface sheepskin linings are treated on both sides to provide maximum softness and comfort. Genuine sheepskin-lined foam footbed offers comfort and warmth. Treadlite by UGG™ outsole provides increased traction, durability, cushioning, and flexibility. Imported. Please Note: Slight dye transfer may occur with darker colored sheepskin during first few wears. Care and Cleaning Instructions This product contains real fur from Sheep or Lamb. Fur Origin: Australia, UK, Ireland or United States. Real Fur has been artificially dyed and treated. Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 10 oz Circumference: 14 in Shaft: 8 in Platform Height: 1⁄2 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!